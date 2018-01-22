Popeyes employee fires shots at customers

A man is accused of firing shots into a Popeyes Saturday afternoon in North Memphis.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. at the Popeyes on 2629 North Hollywood.

Police say the shooter was an employee at the restaurant.

He started firing shots in the air, and towards the building, after a verbal altercation with customers inside the restaurant.

No one was injured.

Police arrested 22-year-old Kashon Henderson shortly after the shooting.

Henderson is charged with aggravated assault and 11 counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

