Popeyes employee fires shots at customers

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Kashon Henderson (Source: Memphis Police Department) Kashon Henderson (Source: Memphis Police Department)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man is accused of firing shots into a Popeyes Saturday afternoon in North Memphis.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. at the Popeyes on 2629 North Hollywood.

Police say the shooter was an employee at the restaurant.

He started firing shots in the air, and towards the building, after a verbal altercation with customers inside the restaurant. 

No one was injured. 

Police arrested 22-year-old Kashon Henderson shortly after the shooting. 

Henderson is charged with aggravated assault and 11 counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. 

