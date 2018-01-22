Dylan Adams sentenced to 35 years following plea in Holly Bobo case

The brother of a man convicted of kidnapping, raping, and murdering a Tennessee nursing student in 2011 entered a plea deal Monday.

Dylan Adams, brother of Zach Adams, entered an Alford Plea concerning his role in the murder of Holly Bobo--meaning he will accept a guilty charge without admitting guilt.

Dylan pleaded guilty to especially aggravated kidnapping and facilitation of first-degree murder.

He will serve 35 years in prison with no parole on the two charges. He cannot appeal these pleas.

"I know no one is happy about this, but at least we can avoid a lengthy, expensive, emotional trial," a judge said after announcing the plea deal.

As part of the plea deal, Dylan Adams’ attorneys made a statement to the Bobo family saying, to his knowledge, Holly Bobo and her brother Clint Bobo had no connections to and nothing to do with the three suspects.

The Bobo family wanted that clarified because of remarks made about Holly Bobo and her brother during the last trial.

“We came prepared for a trial, but for the sake of our family and just letting one more chapter be behind us, we decided we should go with this,” Holly's mother Karen Bobo said.

Dylan Adams was one of three men accused of killing Holly Bobo. His brother, Zach, was convicted in 2017; he was sentenced to life in prison plus 50 years without the possibility of parole.

Jason Autry, who is currently in prison on separate charges, testified against Zach. His attorneys have hinted that he will take a plea deal for his role in the crimes.

