Woman shot, robbed outside her home

Memphis police are investigating a robbery and shooting Monday afternoon.

The incident happened outside the victim's home on Fizer Avenue.

Police said the woman called a mechanic to her home to fix her vehicle.

While the mechanic was working on her car, three men walked up and robbed both of them.

The suspects shot the female victim, then escaped. She was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition and is expected to be OK.

The mechanic was not injured.

Officials said they don't believe the victims or the suspects knew each other and think this was a random robbery.

One suspect was wearing a gray hat, gray pants, and a fleece jacket. The second suspect was wearing a blue skull cap and hoodie. There is no information on the third suspect at this time.

“I am shocked and I'm really scared,” said neighbor Zoan Nataran.

Neighbors watched on in fear as crime scene tape surrounded a portion of the home.

“It's so close and a little worrisome,” Nataran said. “I just heard someone scream then a bang and that was it.”

Detectives went door to door speaking with neighbors, hoping to find clues in tracking down these wanted men.

“Unknown where the suspects came from or if they left on foot or in a vehicle,” said MPD Major Carlos Davis.

One neighbor said he saw all three men running from the scene wearing blue gloves.

Bertha Smith also lives nearby and said it's why she has protection.

“Anyone come this way shooting, I'm shooting back,” Smith said. “I'm just saying.”

For many neighbors, the sounds of gunshots regularly here has them ready to move.

They hope police will track down the men responsible for shooting a woman who was simply trying to get her car fixed.

