Woman shot, robbed outside her home

A Senator representing Tennessee broke a glass elephant when he threw a "talking stick" during a bipartisan meeting about the government shutdown, according to CNN.More >>
A Senator representing Tennessee broke a glass elephant when he threw a "talking stick" during a bipartisan meeting about the government shutdown, according to CNN.More >>
A handful of federal offices in Memphis closed Monday due to the government shutdown.More >>
A handful of federal offices in Memphis closed Monday due to the government shutdown.More >>
Shelby County Commissioners have approved a six-month moratorium on building permits for landfills in the county.More >>
Shelby County Commissioners have approved a six-month moratorium on building permits for landfills in the county.More >>
City of Memphis filled more than 1,000 potholes in since winter weather began to wreak havoc on Memphis roads.More >>
City of Memphis filled more than 1,000 potholes in since winter weather began to wreak havoc on Memphis roads.More >>
The brother of a man convicted of kidnapping, raping, and murdering a Tennessee nursing student in 2011 entered a plea deal Monday.More >>
The brother of a man convicted of kidnapping, raping, and murdering a Tennessee nursing student in 2011 entered a plea deal Monday.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after video of an assault case at a comedy club on Decker Boulevard spread via social media over the weekend.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after video of an assault case at a comedy club on Decker Boulevard spread via social media over the weekend.More >>
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now admits he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.More >>
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now admits he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.More >>
A search-and-rescue operation is underway after a woman fell off the Carnival Triumph into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday night.More >>
A search-and-rescue operation is underway after a woman fell off the Carnival Triumph into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday night.More >>
Democrats align with a plan to reopen the federal government Senate breaks filibuster.More >>
Democrats align with a plan to reopen the federal government Senate breaks filibuster.More >>
The victim sustained cuts from a razor blade to her palm and calf.More >>
The victim sustained cuts from a razor blade to her palm and calf.More >>
The average price for tickets for this year’s Super Bowl between New England and Philadelphia are the most expensive for a Super Bowl ever.More >>
The average price for tickets for this year’s Super Bowl between New England and Philadelphia are the most expensive for a Super Bowl ever.More >>
Customers held a candlelight vigil Sunday night for a Montgomery Taco Bell destroyed by fire.More >>
Customers held a candlelight vigil Sunday night for a Montgomery Taco Bell destroyed by fire.More >>
Dr. Sij Hemal, 27, is a second-year urology resident at the Cleveland Clinic's Glickman Urological and Kidney Institute and knew exactly what to do when a pregnant mother started complaining about back pain.More >>
Dr. Sij Hemal, 27, is a second-year urology resident at the Cleveland Clinic's Glickman Urological and Kidney Institute and knew exactly what to do when a pregnant mother started complaining about back pain.More >>
A Mid-South woman said she was nearly kidnapped by a driver of ride-sharing service.More >>
A Mid-South woman said she was nearly kidnapped by a driver of ride-sharing service.More >>
Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict confirms a 2-year-old girl died at Forrest General Hospital over the weekend due to complications from the flu. Benedict said the child is from Sumrall.More >>
Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict confirms a 2-year-old girl died at Forrest General Hospital over the weekend due to complications from the flu. Benedict said the child is from Sumrall.More >>