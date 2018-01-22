City fills more than 1,000 potholes following back-to-back winter storms

City of Memphis filled more than 1,000 potholes in the last few weeks.

Officials said crews filled 187 potholes between Friday, Jan. 12 through Friday, Jan. 19 after receiving 121 complaints.

On Saturday, Jan. 20 crews worked overtime to fill an additional 854 potholes.

In all, 1,041 potholes have been filled since Jan. 12.

