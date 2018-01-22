100 jobs available with American Home Shield in Memphis

American Home Shield is looking to fill more than 100 open positions.

The home warranties company has 100 open jobs at its Memphis contact center. All jobs will begin in February.

Candidates are asked to bring multiple copies of their resume, wear professional clothing, and visit 6399 Shelby View Drive, Suite 104, Memphis, TN, 38134 on Wednesday, January 24 from 9-11 a.m. for a job fair.

Prospective candidates are expected to meet and interview with local managers during the job fair.

For more information about open positions at the Memphis contact center, click here. American Home Shield was acquired by Memphis-based ServiceMaster in 1989.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.