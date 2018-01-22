Mayor selects new MLGW chief

A new president and chief executive officer for Memphis Light, Gas and Water has been named.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland selected Jarl Young, citing his 35 years of experience in customer service.

Young is currently the general manager of customer service and marketing for Gulf Power in Pensacola, Florida.

Memphis City Council must still approve his appointment. If confirmed, Young will begin his tenure as CEO in March.

Young would replace former MLGW President Jerry Collins, who became CEO in 2007 and will officially retire at the end of the month.

