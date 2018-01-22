Public’s input wanted on Peabody Ave. improvements

City of Memphis Division of Engineering wants the public's input on proposed improvements along Peabody Avenue.

The changes would happen from Bellevue Boulevard to Cooper Street along Peabody Avenue in Midtown Memphis.

The meeting will be held February 6 from 6-7 p.m.at Idlewild Elementary School on Linden Avenue.

There will also be a presentation on how Peabody could help extend the Shelby Farms Greenline to Downtown Memphis.

