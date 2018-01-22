Shelby Co. Commissioners vote to block landfill building permits

Shelby County Commissioners have approved a six-month moratorium on building permits for landfills in the county.

The action was put in place after Memphis City Council did the same thing in the city nearly two weeks ago.

The council put a moratorium in place because of a loophole in zoning, so the commission followed suit.

A handful of Shelby County residents told commissioners Monday afternoon they want a halt to landfill building permits.

The commission signed off on it with 10 votes for and none against.

“What the city does it only incorporates city limits,” Commissioner Eddie Jones said.

Jones sponsored the county's resolution, which picked up steam after the Memphis City Council blocked Memphis Wrecking Company from expanding a landfill in Frayser in early January.

But city council didn't stop there.

They also enacted a 6-month moratorium in the city to stop landfill construction in other areas.

One of those areas is Hickory Hill, which wouldn't need their approval because the zoning category of “Highly Industrial,” doesn’t require it.

Jones said there are parts of the county that fall into the same loophole and it's one he wants to correct in tandem with Memphis City Council.

“That's the whole goal of the moratorium to give us to time to review all of this,” Jones said.

Jones said he wants to push for a process where any development that would have environmental impacts would have to gain commission approval and provide appropriate public notice.

WMC Action News 5 reached out to American Wrecking Company for comment on the decision and have not heard back.

