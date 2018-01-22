TN Senator throws 'talking stick' during bipartisan shutdown meeting

A Senator representing Tennessee broke a glass elephant when he threw a "talking stick" during a bipartisan meeting about the government shutdown, according to CNN.

Sen. Lamar Alexander's office released the following statement about the incident:

“Senator Alexander tossed the walking stick to Senator Warner, who missed it. The next day, Senator Alexander showed up with a basketball because it’d be safer than a stick.”

CNN reports Sen. Susan Collins introduced the talking stick to help keep order during the bipartisan meeting. The Senator holding the stick was the only person allowed to talk--this was supposed to prevent cross-talking, and help make the meeting more productive.

At some point during the meeting, Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia), who did not have the stick, began talking during Sen. Alexander's turn.

Alexander then threw the stick in the direction of Warner. It hit Sen. Collins' shelf and broke her glass elephant.

Senators in the room during the incident said it was all in good fun. They said everyone laughed about what happened and began using the miniature basketball instead of the stick.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.