Police identify woman found strangled to death

Memphis Police Department is investigating after a woman was found strangled to death.

Monday at about 12:45 a.m., officers found an unresponsive woman, later identified as 56-year-old Robertta Hugo, in the 1700 block of West Lloyd Circle off Jackson Avenue.

Police said Hugo was lying face down in the grass and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Their initial investigation revealed she had been strangled to death.

There is no word on any possible suspects.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.