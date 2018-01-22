Woman found strangled to death in northeast Memphis

Memphis police are investigating after a woman was found strangled to death.

Early Monday at about 12:45 a.m., police found an unresponsive woman in the 1700 block of West Lloyd Circle off Jackson Avenue.

Police said the 56-year-old woman was lying face down in the grass and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Their initial investigation revealed she had been strangled to death.

