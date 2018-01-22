Bar Louie to leave Overton Square

Bar Louie is getting out of Overton Square.

Property management confirmed they have reached an agreement with the bar to leave the space.

Last year, Bar Louie filed for bankruptcy and was having trouble paying rent.

The bar made headlines earlier this month after customers got into an argument, and two men were stabbed outside.

Overton Square management said they are exploring several "fine dining" options to go in that space.

