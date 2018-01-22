Future of ‘Dreamers’ still uncertain as federal shutdown ends

While the U.S. government has reopened, the fate of hundreds of thousands of young men and women in the United States is still very much up in the air.

"It's very frustrating to be like a game piece," Diana Azcarate said.

Azcarate is one of about 700,000 "Dreamers" in the United States, or undocumented immigrants who came here as children.

She arrived in Memphis as a 7-year-old and is set to graduate from Rhodes College in May.

"It's about hope that Congress will come to an agreement," Azcarate said.

Her future and that of other dreamers is in doubt. Last week Democrats helped shut down the government, saying they would not come to an agreement unless Dreamers' rights were protected.

Now that the government reopened without those protections, she's afraid.

"It's kind of like being on a rollercoaster,” Azcarate said. “You never know when it's going to end because there's ups and downs."

Time is running out for Congress to come to a decision. President Trump set a March 5 deadline, after which dreamers like Azcarate could start to get deported.

A federal judge has temporarily blocked that decision, allowing her and others to attempt to renew their two-year work permits.

Azcarate hopes Congress can come to a decision on her and other Dreamers well before then so she can stop living in fear and start living her American dream.

"You hope that's there's going to be something set in stone that that isn't like a Band-Aid," Azcarate said.

Azcarate hopes to find out within the next few months whether her work permit is approved.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.