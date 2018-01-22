Residents sue, say they weren't notified of Kirby Road closure

City of Memphis filled more than 1,000 potholes in since winter weather began to wreak havoc on Memphis roads.More >>
City of Memphis filled more than 1,000 potholes in since winter weather began to wreak havoc on Memphis roads.More >>
Set your alarm a little early to see the pre-dawn "super blue blood moon" on Wednesday, January 31.More >>
Set your alarm a little early to see the pre-dawn "super blue blood moon" on Wednesday, January 31.More >>
Drive down Kirby Road toward Winchester and you will see a roadblock stopping traffic and pedestrians.More >>
Drive down Kirby Road toward Winchester and you will see a roadblock stopping traffic and pedestrians.More >>
While the U.S. government has reopened, the fate of hundreds of thousands of young men and women in the United States is still very much up in the air.More >>
While the U.S. government has reopened, the fate of hundreds of thousands of young men and women in the United States is still very much up in the air.More >>
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now admits he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.More >>
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now admits he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.More >>
A Tsunami Watch has been issued for Hawaii following a large earthquake off Alaska.More >>
A Tsunami Watch has been issued for Hawaii following a large earthquake off Alaska.More >>
The family of a 20-year-old woman and mother is coping with her loss after she was found shot to death at a Myrtle Beach motel overnight.More >>
The family of a 20-year-old woman and mother is coping with her loss after she was found shot to death at a Myrtle Beach motel overnight.More >>
Military officials told CNN the Russian ship is being tracked by the USS Cole and other US Navy assets.More >>
Military officials told CNN the Russian ship is being tracked by the USS Cole and other US Navy assets.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after video of an assault case at a comedy club on Decker Boulevard spread via social media over the weekend.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after video of an assault case at a comedy club on Decker Boulevard spread via social media over the weekend.More >>