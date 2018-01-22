Man struck by vehicle in critical condition - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man struck by vehicle in critical condition

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle.

Memphis Police Department said the crash happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Perkins Road and Walnut Grove.

The victim was hospitalized, and his current condition is unknown.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly