Suspect shot, killed during attempted robbery at Chinese restaurant

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department is investigating an attempted robbery at a Chinese restaurant.

Police said an employee shot the suspect during the attempted robbery at Sing Lay on Frayser Boulevard.

One man has been pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

