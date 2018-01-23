Job fair at Shelby Farms, Update on wife who disappeared on the way to Graceland, Problems with statue removal and city funding?

Good Tuesday morning!
There is a job fair later today at Shelby Farms Park for multiple jobs and internships. We will have a preview this morning on #wmc5.
Memphis City Council Chairman Berlin Boyd says the city could face repercussions when it comes to expanding tourism zones which are a huge source of funding for the city. He believes it could be based off of what happened with the removal of the Confederate statues. Details on the issue this morning on WMC Action News 5.
This morning we know investigators in several states.. and the FBI are involved in the case of an Ohio woman who vanished on a trip to visit Graceland here in Memphis. We have an update on the case this morning on #wmc5.
Facebook wants to fix your "fake news" feed. The social media site says it will soon prioritize news based on survey results of trustworthiness. However does that make it any better more trustworthy for you? We'll explore the issue on #wmc5.
Entertainer Neil Diamond has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. As a result the 76-year-old singer says he is retiring from touring. We'll talk about his diagnosis and the legacy he leaves behind.
Weather:
Sunny today but cool with highs in the 40s. We have more sunshine later this week. Details on the day and week ahead on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long.
City of Memphis filled more than 1,000 potholes in since winter weather began to wreak havoc on Memphis roads.More >>
Set your alarm a little early to see the pre-dawn "super blue blood moon" on Wednesday, January 31.More >>
Drive down Kirby Road toward Winchester and you will see a roadblock stopping traffic and pedestrians.More >>
While the U.S. government has reopened, the fate of hundreds of thousands of young men and women in the United States is still very much up in the air.More >>
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now admits he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.More >>
A Tsunami Watch has been issued for Hawaii following a large earthquake off Alaska.More >>
The family of a 20-year-old woman and mother is coping with her loss after she was found shot to death at a Myrtle Beach motel overnight.More >>
Military officials told CNN the Russian ship is being tracked by the USS Cole and other US Navy assets.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after video of an assault case at a comedy club on Decker Boulevard spread via social media over the weekend.More >>
