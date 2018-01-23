Job fair at Shelby Farms, Update on wife who disappeared on the way to Graceland, Problems with statue removal and city funding?

Good Tuesday morning!

There is a job fair later today at Shelby Farms Park for multiple jobs and internships. We will have a preview this morning on #wmc5.

Memphis City Council Chairman Berlin Boyd says the city could face repercussions when it comes to expanding tourism zones which are a huge source of funding for the city. He believes it could be based off of what happened with the removal of the Confederate statues. Details on the issue this morning on WMC Action News 5.

This morning we know investigators in several states.. and the FBI are involved in the case of an Ohio woman who vanished on a trip to visit Graceland here in Memphis. We have an update on the case this morning on #wmc5.

Facebook wants to fix your "fake news" feed. The social media site says it will soon prioritize news based on survey results of trustworthiness. However does that make it any better more trustworthy for you? We'll explore the issue on #wmc5.

Entertainer Neil Diamond has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. As a result the 76-year-old singer says he is retiring from touring. We'll talk about his diagnosis and the legacy he leaves behind.

Sunny today but cool with highs in the 40s. We have more sunshine later this week. Details on the day and week ahead on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long.

Residents sue, say they weren't notified of Kirby Road closure

Suspect shot, killed during attempted robbery at Chinese restaurant

Man says he dumped dead wife’s body in TN River

Search underway for woman who fell overboard Carnival Triumph

Collierville sees 4 armed robberies, 2 burglaries in 6 days



