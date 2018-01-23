Hot mic records MS senator's conversation on 'beautiful' teen girls

A Mississippi senator was captured on a hot mic discussing 'beautiful' teen girls.

Roger Wicker (R-MS) was heard during the middle of a conversation with Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) as the Senate was passing a short-term spending bill that ended the government shutdown temporarily.

According to a statement issued by Wicker's office, the two were talking about one of the Senate Pages.

Booker told Wicker that one of the pages was from one of the most beautiful places in the country.

Wicker then replied, "I thought you were going to say this was one of the most beautiful girls. What about these others?"

A statement from Wicker said the comment was meant as a light-hearted jest.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.