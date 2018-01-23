Shelby Farms Park hosts internship, job fair - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Shelby Farms Park hosts internship, job fair

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Shelby Farms Park is hosting an internship and job fair Tuesday.

The far will be hosted at First Tennessee Foundation Visitor Center on Great View Drive from 2 to 6 p.m.

Part time/seasonal positions are available in:

  • Operations
  • Retail
  • Seasonal Rentals
  • Seasonal Activity Team

Internships are up for grabs in:

  • Community Arts
  • Development
  • Environmental Education
  • Equestrian Camp
  • Events
  • Greenline Gardens
  • Metrics + Evaluation
  • Operations
  • Programs
  • Sales + Hospitality
  • Wildlife + Fisheries Management

Applicants are urged to bring copies of their resume.

