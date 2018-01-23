Shelby Farms Park hosts internship, job fair

Shelby Farms Park is hosting an internship and job fair Tuesday.

The far will be hosted at First Tennessee Foundation Visitor Center on Great View Drive from 2 to 6 p.m.

Part time/seasonal positions are available in:

Operations

Retail

Seasonal Rentals

Seasonal Activity Team

Internships are up for grabs in:

Community Arts

Development

Environmental Education

Equestrian Camp

Events

Greenline Gardens

Metrics + Evaluation

Operations

Programs

Sales + Hospitality

Wildlife + Fisheries Management

Applicants are urged to bring copies of their resume.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.