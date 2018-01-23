Study ranks Mid-South States by Education Level

With enrollment in higher education increasing by over 5 million since the year 2000 and with new research showing the positive effects of higher education on earnings over a lifetime, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2018's Most & Least Educated States in America.



In order to determine where the most educated Americans live, WalletHub compared the 50 states in 15 categories, including share of adults aged 25 and older with at least a high school diploma, average university quality, and gender gap in educational attainment.



How educated is Tennessee? (1=Most; 25=Avg.):

38th – % of High-School Diploma Holders

45th – % of Associate's Degree Holders or College-Experienced Adults

41st – % of Bachelor’s Degree Holders

36th – % of Graduate- or Professional-Degree Holders

29th – Avg. University Quality

To see the full report, and how Mid-South states did, click here.



