TN lawmakers again propose bill allowing liquor, wine sales on Sunday

Witches are real, and they're not happy with the direction of America.
A Tennessee lawmaker is still fighting to allow liquor and wine purchases on Sundays.
With enrollment in higher education increasing by over 5 million since the year 2000 and with new research showing the positive effects of higher education on earnings over a lifetime, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2018's Most & Least Educated States in America.
A man was shot and killed during a robbery attempt at a Chinese restaurant.
Shelby Farms Park is hosting an internship and job fair Tuesday.
A school shooting occurred at the Marshall County Kentucky High School on Tuesday morning.
The 5-year-old's parents say she is in a lot of pain but is doing well.
The family of a 20-year-old woman and mother is coping with her loss after she was found shot to death at a Myrtle Beach motel overnight.
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.
Ashley Morrow was planning a wedding to her boyfriend of 11 years when she received devastating news.
A Michigan doctor who came to the U.S. from Poland as a young child is in jail nearly a week after immigration agents arrested him at his home.
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now admits he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after video of an assault case at a comedy club on Decker Boulevard spread via social media over the weekend.
Jury selection for Bill Cosby's criminal sex assault retrial will start March 29 in the suburban Philadelphia county where he's accused of drugging and molesting a woman in 2004.
A search-and-rescue operation is underway after a woman fell off the Carnival Triumph into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday night.
