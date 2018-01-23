TN lawmakers again propose bill allowing liquor, wine sales on Sunday

A Tennessee lawmaker is still fighting to allow liquor and wine purchases on Sundays.

State Rep. Gerald McCormick proposed a bill that would allow package stores to sell liquor and allow grocery stores to sell wine during hours when beer is sold, which would include Sundays.

This isn't the first time the push has been made.

In 2016, Tennessee began allowing stores to sell wine. That law denied wine sales on Sundays and certain holidays.

Last year, Senator Bill Ketron introduced a bill that would allow liquor sales on Sundays--it did not pass.

Rep. Bob Ramsey is also sponsoring this bill, which has yet to be voted on.

