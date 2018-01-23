Witches grow in number, citing anti-women political climate

Witches are real, and they're not happy with the direction of America.

A report from NBC Left Field reveals that the growing witch movement in Salem, Massachusetts, is politically charged.

The witches in the report suggest their beliefs are feminist, empowered, and Anti-Trump.

"After the election especially, I think what the witch is good for is being a source of divine feminine power. Witches are what men like Donald Trump are afraid of," self identified witch Erica Feldmann said. "I use the term witch to describe myself. I usually cite the acronym: Woman In Total Control of Herself."

In addition to the election of Donald Trump, Feldmann said the sexual assault epidemic in America is driving women out of the shadows. She said many of those women are seeking empowerment and taking control of their own destiny.

"The thing about the new word "feminist," it's a great thing, but it's something that we've been doing for years," Lorelei Stathopoulos said.

The new witches of Salem, Massachusetts. One thing they all have in common: they see witchcraft as a feminist practice.



