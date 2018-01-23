Former car dealer pleads guilty to tax fraud, theft

A former Memphis car dealer pleaded guilty to sales tax fraud and theft of over $60,000.

Tennessee Department of Revenue said Joesph Williams, 57, will face 12 years of probation and he must repay nearly $1.5 million in restitution for the charges.

Williams was the former managing partner of The People's Choice Auto Sales in Memphis.

The judge suspended Williams' 10 year prison sentence after the guilty plea.

“It is a felony for retailers to collect sales tax from the public and fraudulently not remit it to the state,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “It is a breach of the public trust, and the Department of Revenue will never quit pursuing criminal sanctions to provide accountability for such actions.”

