Man wanted for robbing Olive Branch gas station

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: OBPD)
OLIVE BRANCH, MS (WMC) -

Olive Branch Police Department is searching for a man who robbed a gas station.

The robbery happened Tuesday morning at Murphy's USA at Goodman Road and Davidson Road.

Surveillance photos captured the man and a grey SUV he was driving.

If you know where this man may be, call OBPD at 662-895-4111.

