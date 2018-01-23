FedEx delivers Lombardi Trophy to site of SBLII

FedEx is delivering the big trophy for the big game.
FedEx officials stopped by the NFL's league office Tuesday to pick up the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
The shipping giant will take the precious cargo to Minnesota to make it to Super Bowl LII.
Road trip. Our friends @fedex are stopping by @NFL345 today to pick up the prestigious Vince Lombardi Trophy. Next stop - Minnesota for #SB52 @MNSuperBowl2018 #goodjobFraioli pic.twitter.com/OuUDIs0U5J— Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) January 23, 2018
