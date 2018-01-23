FedEx delivers Lombardi Trophy to site of SBLII - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

FedEx delivers Lombardi Trophy to site of SBLII

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WMC) -

FedEx is delivering the big trophy for the big game.

FedEx officials stopped by the NFL's league office Tuesday to pick up the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The shipping giant will take the precious cargo to Minnesota to make it to Super Bowl LII.

