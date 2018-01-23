5-year-old girl escapes abduction; 14-year-old boy arrested

Shelby County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted abduction in Arlington.

Neighbors said it happened Friday night in the Villages of Summer Meadows subdivision.

A 14-year-old boy grabbed a 5-year-old girl by the hand, then took her against her will around the corner of a building.

The little girl was able to get away. She was taken to the hospital and later released.

Investigators have not said what, if anything, happened to the young girl behind the building.

The boy was arrested and sent to juvenile court.

WMC Action News 5's Jerry Askin is working to learn more details about what happened. He’ll have a full report tonight at 5.

