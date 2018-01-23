5-year-old girl escapes abduction; 14-year-old boy arrested

H&M is scheduled to open it's first Memphis location at Wolfchase Galleria.More >>
Deputies shot a suspect near a busy Bartlett shopping area during lunch.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted abduction in Arlington.More >>
FedEx is delivering the big trophy for the big game. FedEx officials stopped by the NFL's league office Tuesday to pick up the Vince Lombardi Trophy.More >>
A former Memphis car dealer pleaded guilty to sales tax fraud and theft of over $60,000.More >>
A school shooting occurred at the Marshall County Kentucky High School on Tuesday morning.More >>
The 5-year-old's parents say she is in a lot of pain but is doing well.More >>
On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.More >>
The family of a 20-year-old woman and mother is coping with her loss after she was found shot to death at a Myrtle Beach motel overnight.More >>
Ashley Morrow was planning a wedding to her boyfriend of 11 years when she received devastating news.More >>
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after video of an assault case at a comedy club on Decker Boulevard spread via social media over the weekend.More >>
The wholesale street value of the heroin is approximately $2 million. The retail street value of the heroin is approximately $10 million.More >>
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now admits he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.More >>
Ellis County Sheriff's Office said a suspect is in custody after a school shooting in Italy, Texas on Monday morning.More >>
