Deputies shoot suspect who rammed cruiser near Bartlett shopping area

Suspect being taken into Regional Medical Center to be treated after being shot. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Deputies shot a suspect near a busy Bartlett shopping area during lunch.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Bartlett and Stage roads.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office confirmed the suspect was injured in the shooting. The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

SCSO said deputies tried to pull the suspect over. Instead, the suspect rammed the deputy's car multiple times. The deputy then opened fire.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is taking over the case, as is protocol. TBI has not released any details related to their investigation.

