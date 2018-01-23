TBI identifies suspect shot after ramming cruisers in Bartlett strip mall

Suspect being taken into Regional Medical Center to be treated after being shot. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Deputies shot a suspect near a busy Bartlett shopping area during lunch on Tuesday.

The shooting happened in a parking lot of a strip mall near the intersection of Bartlett and Stage roads.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office confirmed the suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Tyrone Whitfield, was injured in the shooting. Whitfield was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation took over the investigation, as is protocol during an officer-involved shooting.

TBI said the whole thing started when deputies identified a vehicle in the parking lot as one that was wanted in a stolen car investigation and a recent armed robbery.

Deputies surrounded the vehicle and Whitfield began ramming the SCSO cruisers as well as other cars in the parking lot. That's when one of the deputies opened fire, hitting Whitfield.

TBI said a passenger, later identified as 29-year-old Jonathan Davis, was in the car with the suspect when the shooting happened. Davis was not injured but was taken into custody.

A spokesman for the organization said he couldn't say if the two people inside the car had any active warrants out for their arrests.

This makes for the second similar situation TBI agents are investigating in less than a week. Thursday, Shelby County deputies shot and killed a man who rammed their cars in North Memphis.

