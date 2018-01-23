H&M set to open in Wolfchase Galleria this fall

H&M is scheduled to open its first Memphis location at Wolfchase Galleria.

The 22,000 square foot space will open in the fall of this year.

The Wolfchase location will also carry the H&M Kids collection.

With two other locations in Collierville and Southaven, the new store will make it the third location in the metro area.

