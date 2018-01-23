H&M set to open in Wolfchase Galleria this fall - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

H&M set to open in Wolfchase Galleria this fall

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: Dancie Perugini Ware Public Relations) (Source: Dancie Perugini Ware Public Relations)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

H&M is scheduled to open its first Memphis location at Wolfchase Galleria. 

The 22,000 square foot space will open in the fall of this year. 

The Wolfchase location will also carry the H&M Kids collection.

With two other locations in Collierville and Southaven, the new store will make it the third location in the metro area. 

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly