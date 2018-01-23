SCS awards teachers for exceptional work

Two Shelby County teachers were surprised and awarded Tuesday morning.

Emily Taubken, a 3rd-grade teacher at Kingsbury elementary, was awarded this year's Best Elementary School Teacher in the district and Natasha Medford, an 8th-grade teacher at Ridgeway Middle, was awarded Best Middle School Teacher.

School officials said both were examples of educators going above and beyond for their students while producing outstanding results.

"These two teachers that we're honoring today exhibited those characteristics and those personalities and oh my god the testimonies from the principals were just absolutely amazing," said Chief of School Dr. Sharon Griffin.

It was an emotional recognition for Medford. She said she goes through each day bringing her best to the school to bring the best out of her students,

"Just being there asking them questions just showing them that you support them in their endeavors, not just as a student but as a person," Medford said.

Taubken said she also looks at students as individuals filled with promise.

"My main drive just as a reading lover is to try and help students love reading and that can take you so many places in life," Taubken said.

Through these actions Tuesday, the two teachers are now nominated for the State Award that will be awarded in September.

