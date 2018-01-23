FedEx planning to renovate 24 outdated buildings at MEM - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

FedEx planning to renovate 24 outdated buildings at MEM

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
FedEx is looking to modernize at least 24 buildings at the Memphis hub at Memphis International Airport.  

The proposal includes updates to an outdated package sorting facility and building a second sorting facility.

The new sorting facility would be 328,000 square feet and include conveyor bridges, as well as a maintenance facility.

The proposal indicates the project would be completed by the end of 2022.

