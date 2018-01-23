School districts lay out safety protocols in light of KY shooting

A deadly school shooting killed two and injured 17 students in Benton, Kentucky, on Tuesday morning.

The tragedy highlights the importance of school safety.

Mid-South school districts said they have strict safety protocols in place to make sure students are safe.

"That is a horrible tragedy that's going on. It does put into perspective the safety of our kids,” Matthew Bowser said.

Bowser works for Millington Municipal Schools.

He said his school district takes steps to increase safety, including yearly updates of both district and school level emergency response plans, along with emergency drills throughout the year.

The district also takes the extra step of sending staff to emergency response conferences.

"We think it's a good opportunity for our people to go and kind of glean from these professionals, you know, tricks of the trade and also things that can keep our children safe," Bowser said.

According to the Shelby County Schools website, the district trains more than 95 school resource officers to address and recognize problems.

SCS also works with multiple groups to make sure criminal activity does not filter from the community into schools

Another strategy many school districts are implementing to keep kids safe are self-locking doors.

A Tipton County Schools representative said the most important thing is bonding with students. In a statement they said:

"We stress fostering positive relationships between the students and adults in the school building. Trust."

"Our children are our most precious possession,” Bowser said. “I mean they're, you know, our future.'"

