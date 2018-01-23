TVA's rate proposal gets mixed reaction from City Council members

A new president and chief executive officer for Memphis Light, Gas and Water has been named and approved as the debate over MLGW rate increases continues.More >>
A new president and chief executive officer for Memphis Light, Gas and Water has been named and approved as the debate over MLGW rate increases continues.More >>
Two children are expected to be OK after escaping from a house fire Tuesday night.More >>
Two children are expected to be OK after escaping from a house fire Tuesday night.More >>
Tennessee Valley Authority CEO Bill Johnson visited the Bluff City on Tuesday for a meeting with Memphis City Council members.More >>
Tennessee Valley Authority CEO Bill Johnson visited the Bluff City on Tuesday for a meeting with Memphis City Council members.More >>
A man attempting to rob a Chinese restaurant Monday night was shot and killed by an employee.More >>
A man attempting to rob a Chinese restaurant Monday night was shot and killed by an employee.More >>
A deadly school shooting killed two and injured 17 students in Benton, Kentucky, on Tuesday morning.More >>
A deadly school shooting killed two and injured 17 students in Benton, Kentucky, on Tuesday morning.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a woman was found strangled to death.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a woman was found strangled to death.More >>
A school shooting occurred at the Marshall County Kentucky High School on Tuesday morning.More >>
A school shooting occurred at the Marshall County Kentucky High School on Tuesday morning.More >>
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.More >>
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.More >>
The 5-year-old's parents say she is in a lot of pain but is doing well.More >>
The 5-year-old's parents say she is in a lot of pain but is doing well.More >>
Out of nowhere, a deer appears to jump through an office window and scramble about on a worker's desk, knocking off nearly everything in sight.More >>
Out of nowhere, a deer appears to jump through an office window and scramble about on a worker's desk, knocking off nearly everything in sight.More >>
The California couple accused of abusing and keeping their 13 children imprisoned apparently traveled to Huntsville for a bizarre sexual encounter several years ago.More >>
The California couple accused of abusing and keeping their 13 children imprisoned apparently traveled to Huntsville for a bizarre sexual encounter several years ago.More >>
The grandparents say they are still in shock from learning that their son and his wife were arrested this week after their children, ages 2 to 29, were found malnourished with some in shackles.More >>
The grandparents say they are still in shock from learning that their son and his wife were arrested this week after their children, ages 2 to 29, were found malnourished with some in shackles.More >>
The family of a 20-year-old woman and mother is coping with her loss after she was found shot to death at a Myrtle Beach motel overnight.More >>
The family of a 20-year-old woman and mother is coping with her loss after she was found shot to death at a Myrtle Beach motel overnight.More >>
Heavy police presence and emergency personnel have surrounded the area of a local business in South Carolina. Police could be seen in the parking lot of The Peach Stand in York County Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Heavy police presence and emergency personnel have surrounded the area of a local business in South Carolina. Police could be seen in the parking lot of The Peach Stand in York County Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The wholesale street value of the heroin is approximately $2 million. The retail street value of the heroin is approximately $10 million.More >>
The wholesale street value of the heroin is approximately $2 million. The retail street value of the heroin is approximately $10 million.More >>
A Tsunami Watch has been issued for Hawaii following a large earthquake off Alaska.More >>
A Tsunami Watch has been issued for Hawaii following a large earthquake off Alaska.More >>