Children escape house fire unharmed

A Memphis woman is behind bars after police said she ran down her teenage brother with a car.More >>
A Memphis woman is behind bars after police said she ran down her teenage brother with a car.More >>
A man is in critical condition after a shooting in the 200 block of Keel Avenue off Chelsea Avenue, Memphis Police Department confirmed.More >>
A man is in critical condition after a shooting in the 200 block of Keel Avenue off Chelsea Avenue, Memphis Police Department confirmed.More >>
A Memphis Police Department officer with a checkered history is at the center of an internal police investigation.More >>
A Memphis Police Department officer with a checkered history is at the center of an internal police investigation.More >>
Some Grizzlies players are inspiring local children to stay active!More >>
Some Grizzlies players are inspiring local children to stay active!More >>
Two children are expected to be OK after escaping from a house fire Tuesday night.More >>
Two children are expected to be OK after escaping from a house fire Tuesday night.More >>
A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.More >>
A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.More >>
A school shooting occurred at the Marshall County Kentucky High School on Tuesday morning.More >>
A school shooting occurred at the Marshall County Kentucky High School on Tuesday morning.More >>
Students inside Marshall County High School are speaking out after running for their lives after a gunman opens fire.More >>
Students inside Marshall County High School are speaking out after running for their lives after a gunman opens fire.More >>
A Kings Mountain resident is currently recovering in the hospital after surviving a horrific incident on I-85 in Gaston County last Thursday night.More >>
A Kings Mountain resident is currently recovering in the hospital after surviving a horrific incident on I-85 in Gaston County last Thursday night. Patrick Rowland said he was riding in a car with his wife and a few other people around 1120 p.m. when he nearly lost his life.More >>
Shelby County narcotics investigators along with several other organizations seized nearly 36,000 doses of fentanyl in Pelham and Alabaster.More >>
Shelby County narcotics investigators along with several other organizations seized nearly 36,000 doses of fentanyl in Pelham and Alabaster.More >>
The family of a 20-year-old woman and mother is coping with her loss after she was found shot to death at a Myrtle Beach motel overnight.More >>
The family of a 20-year-old woman and mother is coping with her loss after she was found shot to death at a Myrtle Beach motel overnight.More >>
A California man was sentenced to life in federal prison for buying Filipino children for sex and pornography in what prosecutors called one of most "lurid, willful, and disturbing" child exploitation case in the...More >>
A California man was sentenced to life in federal prison for buying Filipino children for sex and pornography in what prosecutors called one of most "lurid, willful, and disturbing" child exploitation case in the nation.More >>
A search-and-rescue operation is underway after a woman fell off the Carnival Triumph into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday night.More >>
A search-and-rescue operation is underway after a woman fell off the Carnival Triumph into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday night.More >>
The California couple accused of abusing and keeping their 13 children imprisoned apparently traveled to Huntsville for a bizarre sexual encounter several years ago.More >>
The California couple accused of abusing and keeping their 13 children imprisoned apparently traveled to Huntsville for a bizarre sexual encounter several years ago.More >>
Millions of people are praying for 9-year-old Sophia Marie Campa-Peters of Brownfield today, including President Donald Trump.More >>
Millions of people are praying for 9-year-old Sophia Marie Campa-Peters of Brownfield today, including President Donald Trump.More >>