Children escape house fire unharmed

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Two children are expected to be OK after escaping from a house fire Tuesday night.

Lieutenant Wayne Cooke with Memphis Fire Department said the children were inside the Walter Street home when it caught fire.

After they escaped, the children were treated at the scene for mild smoke inhalation.

Officials have not said how old the children are. 

No one else was injured in the fire.

