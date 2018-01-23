Grizzlies players surprise kids at GrizzFit Bootcamp

Some Grizzlies players are inspiring local children to stay active!

Tuesday afternoon, Grizzlies forward James Ennis and center Brandan Wright stopped by the GrizzFit Kids Bootcamp.

It's a program through the Grizzlies Foundation that gets coaches to serve as mentors for children in the community.

“We love it though, I mean we having fun with the kids,” Wright said. “They really enjoy it. They don't get an opportunity to see us all the time, so you can see the looks on their faces when we walked in the building.”

Grizzlies Prep Scholars were also part of these activities at the YMCA downtown.

That program selects rising 8th graders to attend the Grizzlies Charter School and prepare them for competitive high schools.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.