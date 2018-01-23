MPD officer involved in internal investigation has history of violations

A Memphis Police Department officer with a checkered history is at the center of an internal police investigation.

Police won't release the reason for the internal investigation, but a closer look at his personnel files show years of disciplinary action carried out by MPD.

Officer Issac Coleman joined MPD in July 2006. His personnel file shows since then, he has spent at least 59 days on suspension because of more than a dozen infractions.

Three years after joining the force, Coleman was suspended for four days in 2009 after falling asleep while driving and crashing his cruiser into a pole and fence.

That same year, Coleman was suspended an additional five days because of a fight in the men's locker room with a co-worker. He was also ordered to complete anger management.

In 2012, a former clerk from a Circle K filed a lawsuit against Coleman.

The clerk claimed she was working in May 2011 when Coleman came in on-duty, made unwanted sexual advances, put her in a headlock and threw her to the floor.

The suit was eventually dropped, but Coleman got a lengthy suspension by the department of 30 days and was required to complete more anger management classes.

Coleman was suspended for 10 more days in 2015 after a woman called police asking for help with threatening text messages.

Records show the woman tried to grab her phone back from the officer, and she was arrested for disorderly conduct and tampering with evidence.

The woman claimed Coleman also made unwanted advances during the incident.

When questioned how someone with so many documented violations still work as an officer, a spokesperson with MPD said each case is reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

Memphis Police Union President Mike Williams said he couldn't comment on a union member or an ongoing investigation.

