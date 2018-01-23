Man critical after shooting by would-be robbers

A man is in critical condition after a shooting in the 200 block of Keel Avenue off Chelsea Avenue, Memphis Police Department confirmed.

Three men attempted to rob the victim and then shot him, police said.

He was hospitalized at Regional Medical Center.

There is no information about the suspects, who ran away from the scene.

If you have any information about this crime, call (901-528-CASH.

