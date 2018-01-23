Man dies after shooting by would-be robbers

A man was shot and killed on Keel Avenue on Tuesday night, Memphis Police Department confirmed.

Three men attempted to rob the victim and then shot him, police said.

He was hospitalized at Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

There is no information about the suspects, who ran away from the scene.

If you have any information about this crime, call (901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.