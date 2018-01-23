Signs of another arctic blast in February

There are some early signs that the arctic express may visit the Mid-South again in early February.

The long-range forecast models have been hinting at it the last couple of days and based on what we have seen so far this winter, I’m not surprised.

The GFS (American) forecast model shows the first shot coming in on February 2 and another around February 6 or 7.

The deep purple represents temperatures in the single digits and teens for morning lows. Highs may only reach freezing.

This is still a long way out and in what I consider "voodoo land." It may not be quite this cold or it could be even colder.

But I feel pretty confident we are in store for a few more shots of frigid arctic air in the month of February.

Keep the heavy winter gear ready and check back for updates over the next couple of weeks.

Spencer Denton

WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

