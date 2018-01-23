‘100 Memphis Women Who Care’ make huge donation to help homeless

Those experiencing homelessness during the coldest months of the year will get a boost, thanks to "100 Memphis Women Who Care."

One-hundred-forty-five women showed up to the inaugural meeting Tuesday, each with $100 blank checks.

They heard from three nonprofits on why their organizations should receive a donation.

The majority voted to donate to "Room in the Inn,” which provides food and shelter to the homeless.

