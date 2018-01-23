Catholic Diocese to close 10 Memphis schools - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Catholic Diocese to close 10 Memphis schools

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Facing enormous financial shortfalls, the Catholic Diocese of Memphis will close 10 schools after the 2018/19 school year.

All of its Jubilee schools will be closed, which includes the Catholic High School and Middle School in Midtown and eight other inner-city schools

The Diocese said a charter school network will apply to re-open the locations.

