Family of man killed in tug boat accident sues company

The family of one of the men killed in last month's tugboat accident on the Mississippi River is now suing the boat's owner.

The case, filed on behalf of Keith Pigram's girlfriend and their three children, claims Wepfer Marine didn't maintain the vessel or properly train its crew.

But Wepfer has filed its own case, claiming federal maritime law limits its liability.

