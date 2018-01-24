Memphis in May 2018 artwork revealed

Memphians got their first look at the poster design that will mark this year's Memphis in May.

The artwork honoring the Czech Republic was revealed Tuesday evening at the Brooks Museum in Overton Park.

It's the creation of Erin Harmond, a faculty member at Rhodes College.

Copies of posters from every year are sent to embassies around the world.

“Czech Republic is excited to be partnered with Memphis in May,” Robert Griffin with Memphis in May said. “They’re excited for the honor and we're thrilled to have a beautiful piece of artwork that we can present to them.”

You'll also be able to see the posters at the Memphis International Airport.

A special exhibit on the fall of communism and the revolution in Czechoslovakia will be on display at The National Civil Rights Museum in May.

