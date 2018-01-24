Councilman worries state will retaliate against Confederate statue removal

Could the state of Tennessee be looking for ways to retaliate against the Memphis City Council for its vote to remove Confederate monuments?

Council Chairman Berlin Boyd said Memphis is currently applying to expand the downtown tourism development zone to pay for riverfront improvements.

But the state building commission must approve it, and a "yes" vote isn't guaranteed.

“Any time you have a situation where it can be heavily influenced by elected officials I'm sure you can change and sway individuals because their appointment must be approved by the Senate and or the House members,” Boyd said.

Boyd said a key factor in the monument removal was because of MLK50 and if they had to do it over, the city would do it the same way.

A legal challenge has been filed against the city with respect to how the monuments were removed.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.