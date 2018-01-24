How Mid-South are keeping safe in light of Kentucky situation, Cold weather remains, Jubilee schools closing, MLGW rate hike considered again?

Happy Wednesday morning!

We have the latest on the school shooting in Kentucky and focus on how our area schools say they are prepared to handle a similar event. We'll have more in a live report.

The Memphis City Council is considering an MLGW rate hike. Council members may take another look in February. The could include hikes to gas and electricity. The Memphis City Council earlier this month voted down the rate hike. We'll look at why this is coming up again and how it could impact you this morning.

The Catholic Diocese is ending its operation of 10 difference catholic schools in the area. They are citing various reasons. We'll look at those reasons behind the decision and and what could come next for the schools. Join us for a live report on this on #wmc5.

Could the state of Tennessee be looking for ways to retaliate against the Memphis city council for its vote to remove confederate monuments? We'll explore the issue and the litigation pending this morning.

It's 29 right now in Memphis...it will be cold today with highs only in the low 50s for much of the day but there will be sunshine. Details on our next rainmaker and what to expect the rest of the week and weekend with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long on WMC Action News 5.

Council chairman worries state will retaliate against Confederate statue removal

Woman accused of intentionally running over teen brother

5-year-old girl escapes abduction; 14-year-old boy arrested

Deputies shoot suspect who rammed cruisers in Bartlett strip mall

Catholic Diocese to close schools



