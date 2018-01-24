How Mid-South are keeping safe in light of Kentucky situation, Cold weather remains, Jubilee schools closing, MLGW rate hike considered again?

Happy Wednesday morning!
Here are some of the stories we're following for you this morning:
We have the latest on the school shooting in Kentucky and focus on how our area schools say they are prepared to handle a similar event. We'll have more in a live report.
The Memphis City Council is considering an MLGW rate hike. Council members may take another look in February. The could include hikes to gas and electricity. The Memphis City Council earlier this month voted down the rate hike. We'll look at why this is coming up again and how it could impact you this morning.
The Catholic Diocese is ending its operation of 10 difference catholic schools in the area. They are citing various reasons. We'll look at those reasons behind the decision and and what could come next for the schools. Join us for a live report on this on #wmc5.
Could the state of Tennessee be looking for ways to retaliate against the Memphis city council for its vote to remove confederate monuments? We'll explore the issue and the litigation pending this morning.
Weather:
It's 29 right now in Memphis...it will be cold today with highs only in the low 50s for much of the day but there will be sunshine. Details on our next rainmaker and what to expect the rest of the week and weekend with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long on WMC Action News 5.
A Memphis Police Department officer with a checkered history is at the center of an internal police investigation.More >>
Some Grizzlies players are inspiring local children to stay active!More >>
A new president and chief executive officer for Memphis Light, Gas and Water has been named and approved as the debate over MLGW rate increases continues.More >>
Could the state of Tennessee be looking for ways to retaliate against the Memphis City Council for its vote to remove Confederate monuments?More >>
Memphians got their first look at the poster design that will mark this year's Memphis in May.More >>
Two students died in a school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.More >>
A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.More >>
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.More >>
A California man was sentenced to life in federal prison for buying Filipino children for sex and pornography in what prosecutors called one of most "lurid, willful, and disturbing" child exploitation case in the...More >>
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the deceased suspect in Tuesday morning's officer-involved shooting as 20-year-old Ricky Jerome Boyd.More >>
