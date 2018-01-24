University of Mississippi police chief takes job in Indiana

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - The University of Mississippi is looking for a new campus police chief.

The Oxford Eagle reports that Tim Potts has resigned from the job he's held at Ole Miss since July 2015.

The 52-year-old Potts says he is moving back to Indiana to be closer to his family. He started working Jan. 16 as campus police chief at Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne.

Information from: Oxford Eagle, http://www.oxfordeagle.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.