Oxford seeks to nearly double its land area

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - One Mississippi college town is proposing an annexation to nearly double its land area.

Oxford aldermen could vote March 6 on the plan, which would take 12 sq. miles (31 sq. kilometers) in five separate areas into the city limits.

Mayor Robin Tannehill is inviting people to view maps and comment.

Currently, Oxford's land area is 16 sq. miles (41 sq. kilometers). The population would increase by 3,600 people. Many proposed annexation areas are undeveloped.

Tannehill tells The Oxford Eagle that the city hopes to encourage affordable housing in new areas. The annexation won't affect boundaries of the Oxford school district.

City Attorney Pope Mallette says that if aldermen approve, the city will petition for a court hearing. If a judge approves, the annexation could be complete by fall

Information from: Oxford Eagle, http://www.oxfordeagle.com

