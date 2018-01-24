Expect rain to affect your plans this weekend

Rain chances will increase as we head into the weekend. A cold front will approach the Mid-South late Friday night and cause a chance for showers through early Sunday morning as it slowly swings through the Mid-South.

TIMING: A few showers could start popping up as early as 10 p.m. and there will be a chance for spotty showers through Saturday morning. As the front moves closer around 3 p.m., rain will become more widespread. There will be on and off light rain from late afternoon through the evening. It won't be a complete wash-out because there will be breaks in the rain, but you will definitely need to have rain gear on Saturday. There will likely still be a few showers and cloud cover early Sunday morning, but everything should clear out by noon. Clouds will gradually clear out on Sunday.

THREATS: This will just be showers, so no severe weather threats with this system. Rainfall totals will range from 0.5 to 1 inch. Rain will likely result in slower travel on roads, but there won't be any other major impacts.

Temperatures will drop slightly behind the front, but it will still be seasonable with highs in the lower 50s on Monday.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.