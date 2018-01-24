Family speaks out after man pleads guilty to killing wife who disappeared in 2016

Keila Freeman's family spoke out for the first time, after Freeman's husband Randall plead guilty to four felony charges Wednesday.

Randall Freeman was in court Wednesday morning. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his wife, Keila Freeman. She was found dead in December 2017--more than one year after she disappeared.

Keila went missing in September 2016. Her husband told police she came home but never walked inside. Her keys were later found, still in the ignition of her car. Her purse was found inside the home, along with her jeans and debit card, which were on the floor.

During court Wednesday morning Freeman waived his right to a trial by jury and pled guilty to second degree murder, aggravated arson, and two counts of criminal attempt aggravated arson. He will serve 28 years in jail without parole.

Kendra Hightower, Keila Freeman's sister, says they've had limited communication with Randall during the entire case, but he was one of the first they suspected to be behind Keila's disappearance.

"We're just happy to have closure now put her to rest and move on and make sure the children are taken care of," said Hightower.

Paul Hagerman, assistant district attorney, said days before Christmas Randall Freeman finally led them to the location of Keila's body.

"He revealed the location of the body. He was quiet he was breathing so heavy though you could hear it from across the room," said Hagerman.

Hagerman said Freeman led them after he was offered a plea deal, at the request of Keila's family.

"We were just waiting so long that we just wanted to give her the proper home going," said Hightower.

The family says they are now moving forward, caring for the Freemans' two children, and preparing for Keila's funeral.

